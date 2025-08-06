Image Credit : Asianet News

Nagarjuna recorded Lokesh's narration for the first time in his career and reviewed it repeatedly. He suggested changes, which Lokesh incorporated, impressing Nagarjuna. He jokingly agreed with Rajinikanth that playing only good guys gets boring. A leaked video from the Vizag shoot sparked discussions about the character's evil nature. Lokesh confirmed the existence of such evil and pointed out that Nagarjuna also had it within him, which Nagarjuna took as a compliment to his performance.