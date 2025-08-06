Rajinikanth reacts to Nagarjuna's villain character in coolie; Read on
Rajinikanth was reportedly surprised to see Nagarjuna on the first day of shooting for the movie 'Coolie'. His reaction to this has been revealed
Nagarjuna as villain in 'Coolie', Rajinikanth shocked
King Nagarjuna, known for his hero roles, has taken a major turn in his career by becoming a villain. He recently portrayed a character with negative shades in 'Kubera' and now plays a full-fledged villain in 'Coolie' as the ruthless Simon. Rajinikanth was also shocked upon learning this. When director Lokesh informed him, Rajinikanth reacted with surprise, questioning if it was true and if Nagarjuna had agreed. He found Nagarjuna's decision to do this movie surprising.
Rajinikanth's comment on Nagarjuna
Rajinikanth, in a voice video at the 'Coolie' event in Hyderabad, expressed his interest in playing such a villainous role. Nagarjuna, at the same event, revealed an interesting incident. On the first day of shooting in Vizag, Rajinikanth, upon seeing Nagarjuna, jokingly remarked, 'Had I known you looked like this, I would have told Lokesh not to cast you'. Nagarjuna considered this a huge compliment. Voice Video Nagarjuna at the event
Criticized for doing 'Annamayya'
Talking about playing a negative role, Nagarjuna mentioned facing criticism for doing 'Annamayya' after 'Ninne Pelladatha'. He enjoys novelty and different roles to avoid boredom on set. He recounted Lokesh's offer to narrate a villainous role or just chat over tea. Impressed by Lokesh's 'Khaidi' and 'Vikram', Nagarjuna was keen to work with him. He liked the 'Coolie' story and inquired if Rajinikanth had agreed, as Simon's role was almost like a hero's. Lokesh treats heroes and villains equally.
Lokesh said I have evil within me
Nagarjuna recorded Lokesh's narration for the first time in his career and reviewed it repeatedly. He suggested changes, which Lokesh incorporated, impressing Nagarjuna. He jokingly agreed with Rajinikanth that playing only good guys gets boring. A leaked video from the Vizag shoot sparked discussions about the character's evil nature. Lokesh confirmed the existence of such evil and pointed out that Nagarjuna also had it within him, which Nagarjuna took as a compliment to his performance.
'Coolie' grand release on August 14
'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin. Pooja Hegde features in a special song. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film releases on August 14, coinciding with Independence Day. Sunil Narang, Dil Raju, and Suresh Babu are jointly releasing it in Telugu, with the Telugu rights reportedly bought for ₹50 crores. The movie revolves around gold watch smuggling.