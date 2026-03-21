4 4 Image Credit : x/iYogiBabu

So, what's the story?

The story is about a group of youngsters in a small town who are inspired by pop music, especially Michael Jackson, and want to learn dance. The film follows their attempts to achieve this goal, the challenges they face, and whether their dream comes true. The movie is set to release this summer. The audience will only understand the reason behind giving Yogi Babu so much importance with so many roles after watching the film. Right now, this project is creating a special buzz in the South Indian film industry.