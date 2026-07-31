The trailer of Aryabhatta Ka Zero is finally out, showcasing Himansh Kohli's emotional journey through heartbreak, repeated failures, family conflicts, and unwavering determination, promising a heartwarming story of resilience, hope, and self-belief.

The makers of Aryabhatta Ka Zero have unveiled the film's official trailer, offering an emotional glimpse into the life of a young man who refuses to let repeated failures define his future. Packed with heartfelt moments, humour, family drama, and an inspiring message, the trailer promises a relatable coming-of-age story.

An Emotional Journey of Dreams and Determination

The 2-minute 38-second trailer follows Brahmagupta Srivastava, fondly known as Baggu, played by Himansh Kohli. Struggling with academic failures, heartbreak, family pressure, and constant criticism from society, Baggu faces one obstacle after another. Despite life's setbacks, he continues to fight for dignity, self-respect, and a chance to prove himself, making his journey both emotional and inspiring.

A Memorable Opening and Powerful Dialogues

The trailer opens with an unexpected wedding sequence where a bride kisses her former boyfriend before leaving. As everyone is left speechless, the groom lightens the moment with a humorous remark, instantly grabbing attention. The film also features impactful dialogues that reflect the pain of lost love and the fear of humiliation while chasing respect, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Cast, Crew and Release Date

Along with Himansh Kohli, the film features Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, Darshan Banik, Rajesh Sharma, Gopal Dutt, Ishlin Prasad, Alka Amin, and Neeraj Sood in key roles, while Shilpa Shinde makes a special appearance. Directed by Kamal Chandra, Aryabhatta Ka Zero is scheduled to hit theatres across India on August 7, 2026. With its blend of comedy, emotion, and motivation, the film aims to deliver an uplifting story about resilience and hope.