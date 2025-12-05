- Home
- Entertainment
- 'Come Meet Raj & Simran…', Shah Rukh Khan Invites Fans After DDLJ Statue Installed in Leicester Square
'Come Meet Raj & Simran…', Shah Rukh Khan Invites Fans After DDLJ Statue Installed in Leicester Square
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in London’s Leicester Square to unveil a bronze statue of their iconic DDLJ characters as the film marked 30 years. The moment became a global highlight, celebrating the timeless legacy of Raj and Simran
SRK and Kajol Unveil DDLJ Statue in London
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together at Leicester Square, London, to reveal a bronze statue of their DDLJ characters, Raj and Simran. Kajol’s children, Yug and Nysa Devgan, were also present as fans shared widespread images and videos of the event.
SRK Shares His Reaction on Social Media
Shah Rukh Khan later expressed his happiness in a note on social media. He said that unveiling the statue was a special moment and added that DDLJ being the first Indian film honoured in the Scenes in the Square Sculpture Trail was a matter of pride. He invited fans to visit the statue whenever they are in London.
Fans Celebrate the Timeless Legacy of DDLJ
Photos circulating online showed Shah Rukh Khan in a black suit and Kajol in a blue saree posing in their classic DDLJ style. Even after nearly three decades, DDLJ remains one of Indian cinemas most loved love stories, continuing to run in select theatres and holding a special place in viewers hearts.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.