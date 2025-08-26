Cocktail to Race 2: Saif Ali Khan’s 8 Biggest Box Office Hits
Saif Ali Khan's Highest Grossing Films: Saif Ali Khan is back in the spotlight, recently starting to shoot his new film 'Devaan' with Akshay Kumar, directed by Priyadarshan. Let's take a look at Saif's highest-grossing films.
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Race
Saif's 2008 action-crime drama 'Race,' directed by Abbas-Mustan, was a hit. With a budget of 45 crores, it earned 103.45 crores, starring Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Sameera Reddy.
28
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Humshakals
Saif's 2014 disaster film 'Humshakals,' directed by Sajid Khan, earned 105.28 crores on a 64 crore budget. The film featured a large ensemble cast.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal
The 2009 romantic comedy-drama 'Love Aaj Kal,' directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Saif and Deepika Padukone, was a hit. Made on a 35 crore budget, it collected 120 crores.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Cocktail
The 2012 romantic comedy 'Cocktail,' directed by Homi Adajania and starring Saif, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a hit, earning 125.7 crores on a 35 crore budget.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha
The 2022 film 'Vikram Vedha,' starring Saif and Hrithik Roshan, directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, flopped despite earning 135.03 crores on a 100 crore budget.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Race 2
'Race 2,' released in 2013, starring Saif, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ameesha Patel, was a super hit. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, it earned 173.36 crores on a 94 crore budget.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji
In the 2020 period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' Saif played the antagonist. Directed by Om Raut, the blockbuster, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol, earned 367.65 crores on a 125 crore budget.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush
Saif's 2023 film 'Adipurush,' directed by Om Raut, was a major disaster despite being his highest-grossing film, earning 392.70 crores on a massive 700 crore budget.
Related Stories