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Cocktail 2 Box Office Prediction: Rashmika-Shahid-Kriti Film Eyes Huge Opening; Check Here
Cocktail 2 is generating strong pre-release buzz, with early advance bookings and trade predictions pointing towards a solid opening. The romantic entertainer is expected to draw attention across urban multiplex audiences on release.
Strong advance booking trend
Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is witnessing strong pre-release buzz, with advance bookings reportedly starting on a positive note. Early estimates suggest the film has already collected around ₹8.83 crore in advance sales, indicating a promising opening at the box office.
Day one opening expectations
Trade analysts suggest the romantic drama, directed by Homi Adajania, may open in the range of ₹12–18 crore on day one, depending on spot bookings and audience turnout. The film’s urban appeal, music, and star cast are expected to drive strong performance in multiplex centres.
Social media response and buzz
The sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail has also gained traction on social media, with early reactions describing it as a “refreshing romantic entertainer”. Kriti Sanon’s performance, in particular, is receiving positive attention ahead of release, adding to the film’s pre-release momentum.
Weekend performance outlook
ith limited major competition at the box office, Cocktail 2 is expected to maintain steady growth over the opening weekend. However, sustained performance will largely depend on word-of-mouth and audience reviews beyond the first two days.
First weekend estimate and budget
If the response remains positive, the film could aim for a first weekend collection of around ₹40–50 crore. The estimated production budget of Cocktail 2 is reportedly in the range of ₹₹150 crore.
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