CityLights to Phule: 5 movies of Patralekhaa you must watch
Patralekhaa has emerged as a fearless and versatile actor, impressing audiences with roles ranging from small-town women to real-life inspired characters, proving no role is too challenging
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Patralekhaa has quietly but steadily established herself as one of the most fearless and versatile actors of her generation. From playing determined small-town women to embodying characters inspired by real-life stories, she has shown that no role is too demanding for her. Some of her standout performances reflect this impressive range:
CityLights (2014)
In her debut opposite Rajkummar Rao, she played a young mother struggling to survive in Mumbai. Her performance was raw and heartfelt, immediately marking her as a talent to watch.
Bose: Dead/Alive (2017)
In the web series, she took on the role of Nandini and held her own alongside Rajkummar Rao. Critics noted her quiet intensity and conviction, proving that she could shine just as brightly in the OTT space.
Badnaam Gali (2019)
This quirky comedy-drama saw her portray a surrogate mother with both sass and sensitivity. Her ability to balance humour with emotional depth showed that she is unafraid to experiment with different genres.
IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024)
In this gripping series, she played a woman caught in an unimaginable crisis. Her portrayal combined vulnerability and courage, earning widespread acclaim and reinforcing her reputation as a skilled performer.
Phule (2025)
Stepping into the shoes of Savitribai Phule, Patralekhaa embraced one of her most challenging roles yet. The historical biopic marked a turning point in her career, highlighting her commitment to telling meaningful and socially relevant stories.