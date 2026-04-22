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Citadel Season 2 Trailer, Release Date OUT: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Reunite For Explosive Season 2
Citadel Season 2 Trailer, Release Date OUT: The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated second season of Citadel gets its first trailer and release date. With familiar faces returning and new twists ahead, the spy saga promises better
Trailer teases high-stakes action and reunion
The trailer of Citadel Season 2 brings back Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane, reuniting for a dangerous new mission. Packed with intense action sequences, emotional stakes, and global threats, the promo hints at a larger narrative scale. Stanley Tucci also returns as Bernard Orlick, playing a crucial role in assembling the team once again.
Release date, platform and episode details
The upcoming season of Citadel is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 6, 2026. Unlike the first season’s staggered release, all seven episodes will drop together, allowing viewers to binge-watch the action-packed storyline in one go.
Cast line-up: familiar faces and new additions
Season 2 sees the return of key characters played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci, along with Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. The new season also introduces fresh faces including Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham, expanding the universe with new dynamics and conflicts.
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