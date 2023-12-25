Christmas 2023: Kiara-Sidharth to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's how Bollywood celebrated the festival

Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to give their fans a sneak peek from their Christmas celebrations.

Christmas 2023 was more of a family time for Bollywood celebrities as they spent the holiday creating memories with each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur and Jeh have traveled to London to celebrate Christmas.

She posted the photos on social media where they beamed with joy and unity against the backdrop of London's winter charm. They were watching a soccer match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Malaika Arora also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she posed with a cake in her hand.

One of the pictures had her son Arhaan Khan who was seen spending time with her and being part of the celebration.

Kiara Advani looked cute in a red dress while Sidharth Malhotra wrapped her around in his arms and gave her a kiss.

Bipasha Basu shared an adorable video with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. They were seen decorating the Christmas tree and having some sweet time together.