    Christmas 2023: Kiara-Sidharth to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's how Bollywood celebrated the festival

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to give their fans a sneak peek from their Christmas celebrations.

    article_image1

    Christmas 2023 was more of a family time for Bollywood celebrities as they spent the holiday creating memories with each other.

    article_image2

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur and Jeh have traveled to London to celebrate Christmas. 

    article_image3

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    She posted the photos on social media where they beamed with joy and unity against the backdrop of London's winter charm. They were watching a soccer match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    article_image4

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she posed with a cake in her hand. 

    article_image5

    Malaika Arora

    One of the pictures had her son Arhaan Khan who was seen spending time with her and being part of the celebration. 

    article_image6

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

    Kiara Advani looked cute in a red dress while Sidharth Malhotra wrapped her around in his arms and gave her a kiss. 

    article_image7

    Bipasha Basu

    Bipasha Basu shared an adorable video with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. They were seen decorating the Christmas tree and having some sweet time together. 

