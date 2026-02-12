Chiranjeevi’s Interesting Comments on Tamannaah and Ram Charan Go Viral
Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's movie 'Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari' is an all-time classic. Chiranjeevi revealed his wish about who should be the heroine if a sequel is made.
Chiranjeevi Movie
Megastar Chiranjeevi has acted in many amazing films. 'Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari' is one of his greatest. It's an all-time classic directed by Raghavendra Rao.
Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari Sequel
Fans have long wanted a sequel to this movie. They wish for Megastar Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan to play the hero and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor to be the heroine.
Who are the hero and heroine?
However, Chiranjeevi made some interesting comments in an interview. Actor Srinivas Avasarala also participated and asked who would direct and star in the sequel.
Only he as the director
Chiranjeevi replied, 'Raghavendra Rao must be the director. There's no alternative. Only he can do justice. As for the hero, why not me? I can act in the sequel too.'
Tamannaah is the perfect choice
He said only Tamannaah has Sridevi's professionalism. He even discusses her with his son Charan. He joked if he doesn't do it, Ram Charan and Tamannaah will. But this seems unlikely.
