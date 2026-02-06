- Home
Even though it seems like there's a gap between the Mega and Allu families, the bond between Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind remains unbreakable. Allu Aravind's love for Chiranjeevi is so immense.
The bond between Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind..
There's no need to specially mention the bond between Megastar Chiranjeevi and the Allu family in the Telugu film industry. Producer Allu Aravind, in particular, has immense respect and admiration for Chiranjeevi. Despite all the news about them, Chiranjeevi and Aravind continue to share the same bond.
Aravind wouldn't even let a fly land on the Megastar. He was always said to be looking out for Chiranjeevi... In this context, the news that Allu Aravind fought with a person for Chiranjeevi's sake became a huge sensation back then.
Chiranjeevi, who rose to stardom without a background..
Chiranjeevi, who entered the industry without any film background, rose step by step to become a star hero. He faced many ups and downs in his journey from Supreme Hero to Megastar. During that time, the Allu family stood as a strong support for Chiranjeevi.
Even when Chiranjeevi was just a rising hero, Allu Ramalingaiah believed he would achieve something great. With that trust, he married his daughter Surekha to Chiranjeevi. It's said that choosing Chiranjeevi as his son-in-law, despite having proposals from collector families, is a testament to his faith. That trust proved to be true.
Allu Aravind beat someone needing stitches for insulting Chiru
Aravind wouldn't tolerate even a fly landing on Chiranjeevi. He would get angry if anyone said anything about him. In the past, there was a gentleman who managed dates for stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Ramalingaiah, Sridevi, and Rao Gopal Rao. He was a senior and a good person, but he would talk nonsense when drunk.
Once, during a movie preview, he came out of the theater and started cursing Chiranjeevi abusively... Even though he had done this before, Aravind had just warned him and let it go. But when he started shouting in front of the theater, Aravind felt it would become a big issue if Chiranjeevi heard it. After seeing it happen a couple of times, Aravind couldn't control his anger the third time.
He immediately gave his watch and glasses to the person behind him, took the man aside, and beat him up badly. The man ended up with over 10 stitches. Aravind also warned him that the 'treatment' would be more severe if he ever spoke about Chiranjeevi like that again. Allu Aravind revealed this incident on the 'Alitho Saradaga' program.
Heir's entry into the Mega family
Even after 45 years of marriage, the mega couple Chiranjeevi and Surekha continue to lead a happy family life without any controversies. Surekha's support in family, children, and personal life has been crucial for the Mega family to reach this level. Chiranjeevi has also mentioned this on many occasions. Currently, the Mega family is happy with their sons, daughters, granddaughters, and grandson. Recently, Ram Charan had twins, and with the entry of Chiranjeevi's heir, their joy has doubled.
Movies that led to the rise of Mega and Allu families?
Although there's talk that Chiranjeevi got opportunities because of the Allu family, it's also true that Geetha Arts' stature grew immensely after Chiranjeevi became a star. Movies like Vijetha, Subhalekha, Aaradhana, Yamakinkarudu, Pasivadi Pranam, Rowdy Alludu, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Annayya, SP Parashuram, Master, and Daddy, which were made under the Geetha Arts banner with Chiranjeevi as the hero, became blockbuster hits. These films played a key role in Allu Aravind reaching his current status as a producer.
What's happening between the two families..?
People in the industry say that the bond between Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind is more like a friendship than a brother-in-law relationship. It's said that Chiranjeevi used to follow Aravind's suggestions in movies and personal matters, and likewise, Aravind respected Chiranjeevi's decisions. Aravind wouldn't tolerate anyone speaking ill of Chiranjeevi, and there was an incident where he severely warned such a person.
Although there are rumors of a cold war between the Allu and Mega families, mutual respect is still visible on key occasions. The two families were seen together during events like the death of Allu Aravind's mother and Allu Sirish's engagement. Allu Aravind's role as a troubleshooter and damage controller in the Mega family is still crucial.
