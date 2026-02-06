Aravind wouldn't tolerate even a fly landing on Chiranjeevi. He would get angry if anyone said anything about him. In the past, there was a gentleman who managed dates for stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Ramalingaiah, Sridevi, and Rao Gopal Rao. He was a senior and a good person, but he would talk nonsense when drunk.

Once, during a movie preview, he came out of the theater and started cursing Chiranjeevi abusively... Even though he had done this before, Aravind had just warned him and let it go. But when he started shouting in front of the theater, Aravind felt it would become a big issue if Chiranjeevi heard it. After seeing it happen a couple of times, Aravind couldn't control his anger the third time.

He immediately gave his watch and glasses to the person behind him, took the man aside, and beat him up badly. The man ended up with over 10 stitches. Aravind also warned him that the 'treatment' would be more severe if he ever spoke about Chiranjeevi like that again. Allu Aravind revealed this incident on the 'Alitho Saradaga' program.