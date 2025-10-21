Chiranjeevi as Chief Minister: Megastar to Star in Nagarjuna's 100th Movie
Which fan wouldn't want to see Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi as a CM? So, how would it be if Chiranjeevi appears as a Chief Minister as they wish? Get ready, Mega fans, Chiranjeevi is coming to you as a powerful CM...?
The bigwig of Tollywood..
Megastar Chiranjeevi is a pillar of the Telugu film industry. Though his real-life political career didn't make him a CM, fans will soon see him in that powerful role on screen.
Chiranjeevi in the role of CM..?
Fans wanted to see Chiranjeevi as CM in real life. Now, he's set to play a powerful Chief Minister in a guest role for King Nagarjuna's landmark 100th film.
Nagarjuna's 100th film
Akkineni Nagarjuna is planning his 100th film as a prestigious project. After a string of films, he's now focusing on this landmark movie, with rumors of Tabu and Anushka joining.
Chiranjeevi - Nagarjuna's bond
Sources say Chiranjeevi will guest star as Chief Minister in Nagarjuna's 100th film. Their strong friendship likely led to this, with Nag adding special scenes for Chiru.
A feast for Mega - Akkineni fans
While not officially confirmed, the news of Chiranjeevi as CM has fans celebrating. They hope this combo delivers a blockbuster but must wait for an official announcement.
What is Chiranjeevi doing?
Chiranjeevi is busy with films like 'Vishwambhara'. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is prepping his 100th film. If Chiru makes a guest appearance, it'll be a huge treat for their fans.