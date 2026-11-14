From adorable birthday bashes to rarely seen social media posts, the children of Bollywood celebrities have earned a fan base of their own. Celebrate Children's Day 2026 as we take you through some of the best children of Bollywood such as Raha, Vihaan, Lara, Devi and Saraayah.

1. Raha Kapoor - Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Raha Kapoor has become one of the hottest celebrity children in Bollywood. Born in November 2022, she turned four this year.