From her confident walk and expressions to the way she commands attention in every scene, fans believe Keerthy has truly made Bhavani her own. Many have also highlighted how effortlessly she carries the character, with her smallest gestures making a lasting impression. Social media is filled with appreciation for the actress, with one netizen writing, "Brooo Keerthy has killed it in akkaa!! Just completed watching it and it's maddd! Radhikka whooo"

Another commented, "It is #KeerthySuresh takeover! What a brilliant show and she has stolen the show baby🤌🤌" One viewer called her performance a powerhouse act, saying, “What a powerhouse performance by Keerthy absolutely loved #akka!!”