Goa CM Pramod Sawant launched the curtain-raiser for the 57th IFFI, themed 'Stories Without Borders.' Running Nov 20-28, the festival will feature 159 films from 86 countries, highlighting Goa's role as a global cultural destination.

Goa CM Inaugurates Curtain Raiser For 57th International Film Festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday attended and inaugurated the curtain-raiser press conference for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon in Dona Paula, highlighting the festival's importance to Goa's cultural identity and tourism industry. The nine-day festival will take place from November 20 to 28 under the theme 'Stories Without Borders'.

Addressing the press conference, Sawant said Goa had been hosting the international film festival for more than 22 years and described it as a significant event for the state. "This is a very significant event for the state of Goa.... It is celebrated here with great enthusiasm every year. We have been hosting this International Film Festival for over 22 years. Filmmakers, producers, and directors from approximately 86 countries come to Goa, bringing their films with them," he said. "It serves as a fantastic platform, with a wide variety of feature and non-feature films from across India participating. People from all over the globe travel to Goa to attend this festival, which holds great importance for a tourism-oriented state like ours. Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing Goa as the permanent venue for the festival," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the festival's role in bringing international filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts to Goa, reinforcing the state's position as a destination for cultural and tourism-related events. Film director and screenwriter Madhur Bhandarkar, who is chairperson of the Indian Panorama section this year, also attended the curtain-raiser press conference. Speaking about his long association with IFFI Goa and the film selection process, he described the experience as challenging but rewarding.

"It was wonderful to have the curtain-raiser today, graced by the Chief Minister, along with the first press conference for this major film festival, the 57th edition. I have been associated with IFFI Goa for many years... whether through my own films being screened, serving on the steering committee, or acting as a chairperson. This year, I am the Chairperson of the 'Indian Panorama' section. Selecting the films was quite a challenging task; there were numerous submissions and applicants, but it was a rewarding experience to curate the final selection," he said.

The Indian Panorama section will showcase Indian feature and non-feature films, providing a platform for diverse voices and storytelling from across the country. The 57th edition of IFFI will feature 159 films from 86 countries, selected from approximately 1,400 submissions. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' will open the festival. The international line-up will include films from across the world, with Russia as the Partner Country and Spain as the Country of Honour. The festival will feature 14 gala premieres and 15 films in the International Competition. The Indian Panorama section will include 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. The edition will also introduce dedicated sections for Animation and Films About Films, alongside masterclasses, panel discussions and the WAVES Film Bazaar.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana Part I' will open the BRICS segment of IFFI 2026. The segment will showcase films from all 11 BRICS member countries, along with contributions from partner countries. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The second instalment is scheduled for release in 2028. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' will serve as the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section, bringing contemporary Indian cinema into focus. With an international selection, competitive sections and participation from filmmakers across countries, IFFI 2026 will once again bring global cinema to Goa. The festival's theme, 'Stories Without Borders', highlights cinema's ability to connect audiences across geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries. (ANI)