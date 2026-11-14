Student of the Year After Dark review shows a split response as Shanaya Kapoor stars in a dual role across six episodes on JioHotstar. While critics praised the moody score, Twitter reactions remained divided over pacing.

November 13, 2026! That's when JioHotstar released all six episodes of Student of the Year: After Dark, and the internet immediately split. The thriller stars Shanaya Kapoor in a dual role. It abandons the bright campus romance of Karan Johar’s original franchise for a cold, mysterious murder plot.

Dharmatic Entertainment producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backed the web series. They overhauled St. Teresa’s school. The new setting hosts an icy mystery rather than campus romance, flipping the franchise's established tone on its head.

Shanaya Kapoor Takes On Dual Roles

Six episodes - and one murder mystery. The storyline opens with the sudden death of queen bee Aayesha Malik after a frozen lake yields her body. Her estranged twin sister Aditi Malik steps in. She enrols at St. Teresa’s to uncover hidden rivalries behind the tragedy and find out what really happened.

Shanaya Kapoor makes her web series lead debut in a dual avatar, playing both Aayesha and Aditi Malik. Surrounding her in the St. Teresa’s mystery is a solid ensemble cast: Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Sheeba Chaddha, and Vivek Gomber.

Twitter Reactions and Critical Reception

Social platforms exploded the moment JioHotstar dropped the series on November 13. Twitter users posted immediate reactions, tearing into the show's darker thematic direction.

Visuals won praise, but dialogue fell flat. On X, viewers commended the atmospheric lighting, the moody background score, and Shanaya Kapoor’s strong screen presence across her two distinct characters.

Pacing divided online audiences further. Critics praised the stylish production design, but reviewers pointed to weak dialogue writing and low emotional tension in the screenplay as major drawbacks.

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Director Reema Maya on Comparisons

"This narrative is an original whodunit," director Reema Maya stated when addressing comparisons to the Netflix young-adult series Class. She vigorously defended her creative choices. Maya maintained that the project brings a unique storytelling approach to the established St. Teresa's lore.

Where to Stream

Audiences can stream all six episodes of Student of the Year: After Dark right now on JioHotstar.