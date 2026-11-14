Lambodhara 2.0 X Review: Anil Shetty and Kunal Kapoor's Kannada sci-fi thriller hits theatres. Check early audience reactions, story, cast and what viewers think of Simple Suni's film.

The Kannada film industry moves forward into the future with Lambodhara 2.0. This film covers topics such as Artificial Intelligence and how technology can trick us into being happy. The movie was released in theaters on November 13th and there have already been many interesting reviews by people who saw the movie. Did Simple Suni make a film that is worth watching?

Lambodhara 2.0 – X Reviews

There have been many wonderful X reviews for Lambodhara 2.0. People really liked the interesting plot and directing of the film as well as acting. There were several positive comments about the futuristic theme of the movie and how they tried to understand AI in their commercial entertainer.

About Lambodhara 2.0

This is about a universe that wants to gauge the happiness in people and control them through it. Avyakta, played by Anil Shetty, is one such person who gets trapped in the digital world with promise of an AI game to make him happy.

Simple Suni is the director of the movie which stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Kunal Kapoor and Meghana Gaonkar. The movie includes a robot named JIA which is a humanoid robot. This is also the debut of Kunal Kapoor in a Kannada film.

The movie is available in two languages, Kannada and Hindi. A very interesting question that the movie poses is whether technology makes us happy or takes away our freedom.

These are some initial X reactions of the audience.

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