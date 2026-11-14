Yash Raj Films is set to produce its first theatrical horror film, directed by Abhay Pannu and starring Varun Dhawan. The untitled project is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 31, 2028, marking a new genre entry for the studio.

Yash Raj Films Enters Horror Genre With Upcoming Varun Dhawan Movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Yash Raj Films (YRF) is venturing into theatrical horror for the first time, with Varun Dhawan set to headline its upcoming untitled film, which will release worldwide in cinemas on March 31, 2028. The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for the acclaimed series 'Rocket Boys'.

The project marks a new genre entry for the production house, whose filmography spans romance, action, drama, comedy and thrillers. YRF plans to bring its signature scale, craft and cinematic ambition to an immersive horror experience designed specifically for the big screen. The film is being developed under the guidance of YRF chairman Aditya Chopra, with the studio's CEO, Akshaye Widhani, serving as producer. Pannu, who has earned recognition for his storytelling through 'Rocket Boys', has also written the screenplay. The untitled project will mark his debut as a theatrical feature film director. For Varun Dhawan, the horror film marks his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films after 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India'. The actor will headline the project, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on March 31, 2028. Further details about the film, including its title and other cast members, have not been announced in the information shared by the production house. (ANI)