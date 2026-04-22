Chicken 65 to Kathi Roll: 4 Indian Dishes Shine in World’s Top 100 List
According to the food guide TastAtlas, which just published its list of the Top 100 Chicken Dishes in the World, six Indian dishes have been included on the list.
Here’s What Made It to Top 100
Indian cuisine has once again made a mark on the global food map, with multiple iconic chicken dishes featuring in TasteAtlas’ World’s Top 100 Chicken Dishes (April 2026). The list, based on thousands of global ratings, highlights the diversity, flavour, and cultural richness of Indian cooking.
Top Indian Chicken Dishes in Global Rankings
Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)
Rank: #6 globally
Origin: Delhi
Known for its creamy tomato-butter gravy and rich flavour
Tandoori Murgh (Tandoori Chicken)
Rank: #22
Origin: Punjab
Famous for smoky flavour cooked in clay tandoor
Chicken 65
Rank: #27
Origin: Chennai
A spicy, deep-fried favourite loved across India
Murgh Tikka (Chicken Tikka)
Rank: #53
Boneless grilled chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices
Chicken Kathi Roll
Rank: #70
Origin: Kolkata
Popular street food wrap with spiced chicken filling
Murgh Rezala
Rank: #96
Origin: West Bengal
Mild, creamy curry with aromatic spices
Why These Dishes Stand Out
Regional diversity: From North India’s creamy gravies to South India’s spicy bites
Cooking techniques: Tandoor roasting, frying, slow cooking
Street to fine dining: Includes both royal dishes and street food icons
Global appeal: Balanced spices and bold flavours attract international taste buds
Spotlight: Chicken 65 & Kathi Roll
Chicken 65
A cult favourite known for its fiery taste and crispy texture
Widely adapted with regional twists across India
Chicken Kathi Roll
A quick, on-the-go meal from Kolkata
Combines marinated chicken with paratha, egg, and chutneys
Now popular globally as an Indian-style wrap
What This Means for Indian Cuisine
Indian food continues to gain global recognition and credibility
Traditional recipes are now part of international food conversations
Highlights India’s culinary soft power and diversity
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