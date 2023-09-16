Chicken 65 to Shawarma : Popular chicken snacks in Kerala

Lifestyle
A spicy and tangy chicken dish, Chicken 65 is a favorite appetizer in Kerala. It's made by deep-frying marinated chicken pieces and tossing them in a spicy sauce
Chicken shawarma has gained popularity in the state. It consists of marinated and roasted chicken, thinly sliced, and served in a pita bread wrap with garlic sauce and veggies.
Kerala's version of samosas often includes chicken filling. The pastry is stuffed with a mixture of minced chicken, onions, and spices before being deep-fried.
Pathiri is a thin, rice-based flatbread. In this dish, chicken is cooked with aromatic spices and stuffed inside the pathiri, creating a delicious snack.
A fusion snack that combines the flavors of Kerala and Chinese cuisine, chicken spring rolls feature minced chicken and vegetables wrapped in thin spring roll wrappers.
Puffs are a popular bakery item in Kerala. These flaky pastries are often filled with a spicy chicken mixture, making them a tasty on-the-go snack.