Dua Lipa has shared pictures from her wedding to actor Callum Turner on Instagram. The post included photos of the newlyweds from their intimate ceremony and revealed their wedding date as '31.05.2026', drawing congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Dua Lipa's Wedding Announcement

Global pop icon Dua Lipa has finally unveiled her wedding pictures, and the internet can't get over it! In an Instagram post, Lipa could be seen posing with her husband, actor Callum Turner. The first picture shows the couple sharing a cosy moment, followed by their glimpses from the wedding ceremony. Lipa also uploaded her single picture, showing her posing with flowers. In her caption, the 'Levitating' singer added her wedding date, "31.05.2026." View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The post quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with many sending congratulatory messages to the newlyweds. Gigi Hadid commented, "Gorgeosityyyy!!! Congratulations," while Donatella Versace added, "So proud of you! Congratulations my gorgeous girl."

The Intimate Ceremony

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner got married in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. As per Page Six, during the private celebration, the newlyweds were surrounded by friends and family as they exited the venue amid a shower of confetti. For the occasion, Lipa wore custom Schiaparelli haute couture, while Turner opted for a navy Ferragamo suit.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

The wedding marks a major milestone in the couple's relationship, which first came into the spotlight in January 2024. At the time, Page Six revealed that Lipa and Turner were dating after they were spotted dancing together at the afterparty for Turner's 'Masters of Air' premiere.

An insider had then described the pair as being "mad about each other", despite the early stages of their romance.

Three months later, the couple was photographed sharing public displays of affection during an outing in New York City, further fueling interest in their relationship.

Lipa later confirmed their engagement in June 2025. The singer also spoke warmly about her engagement ring, revealing that the custom design was created by the 'Fantastic Beasts' actor with input from her best friends and sister. (ANI)