Actor Suyyash Rai, known for TV shows like 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani', reveals why he left the industry. Citing a lack of growth, he has now transitioned to directing with the web series 'Seven And A Half Dates' starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi.

"Kahin pahunchne ke liye, kahin se nikalna bahut zaroori hota hai" -- the iconic dialogue from Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' perfectly reflects actor Suyyash Rai's journey. Despite earning well, he made a decision of leaving TV industry years ago to seek new opportunities that would help him grow both creatively and professionally.

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Suyyash, who tasted success on TV with daily soap 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani' and dating reality show 'Splitsvilla', has put in his best efforts to evolve as an artist over the years. Beyond acting, he honed his creative skills, establishing himself as a full-fledged musician. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) Adding another feather to his cap, he recently stepped into the director's chair for the web series 'Seven And A Half Dates', which he helmed alongside his friend and actor Shaleen Malhotra.

Why Suyyash Rai Left the TV Industry

While promoting the show, Suyyash reflected on his journey, revealing why he stopped doing TV. "I gave my first audition of television in 2009 or 2010. A few days ago, someone sent me a TV script. That audition and today's audition, nothing has changed. TV is not growing. But it has its own reasons..they have their own audience. As an actor, the day I decided I didn't want to do television anymore came when I realised I couldn't see myself growing there anymore. I was just working like a machine. I was earning money, but I didn't have the time to spend it," he shared.

However, he also noted that his television years were a significant learning experience. " A part of me is very thankful to TV that I got a start from there. Whatever I am today is because of TV. I learnt direction during my TV days. A major part of my life has been spent on the TV set, sitting by the director or observing the the DOPs. A major part of the learning for both of us (Suyyash and Shaleen) has come from television," Suyyash admitted.

Directorial Debut with 'Seven And A Half Dates'

Currently, Suyyash is being lauded for his directorial romantic web series 'Seven And A Half Dates', which stars Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. The show is currently streaming on YouTube. With his show performing strongly on the digital platform Novice Records official YouTube channel , Suyyash shared his views on the rise of the digital era.

On the Rise of the Digital Era

"If you have a phone, you go out, you shoot whatever you want to and edit it and put it out. You want to call it a film, you want to call it a short film, you want to call it a scene, whatever you want to shoot. Whatever you want to show, you can show it. If it has to work, it will work. That's the world we're in. You don't really need marketing...If it's good, it will find its audience," he emphasised. (ANI)