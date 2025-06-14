Chhichhore to M.S. Dhoni: Sushant Singh Rajput’s top 7 IMDb-rated movies
Sushant Singh Rajput's films continue to touch hearts. From 'Dil Bechara' to 'Kai Po Che!', let’s revisit his finest performances on his death anniversary. A legacy remembered.
| Published : Jun 14 2025, 09:29 AM
1 Min read
Dil Bechara
Released in 2020, Dil Bechara garnered an 8.3 rating on IMDB.
Chhichhore
Released in 2019, Chhichhore boasts an 8.3 rating on IMDB.
Sonchiriya
Released in 2019, Sonchiriya has a 7.9 rating on IMDB.
M.S. Dhoni
Released in 2016, M.S. Dhoni scored an 8.0 rating on IMDB.
PK
Released in 2014, PK earned an 8.1 rating on IMDB.
Kai Po Che!
Released in 2013, Kai Po Che! holds a 7.8 rating on IMDB.
