Chhath Puja 2025: THESE 5 TV Actresses Celebrate Festival Every Year with Devotion
Chhath Puja 2025 is being celebrated worldwide from October 25 to 28. Many TV celebrities also observe this festival with devotion. Here’s a look at five actresses who celebrate Chhath every year.
Image Credit : Instagram
Neha Marda
Neha Marda, who gained fame from the TV show 'Balika Vadhu', is from Patna, Bihar. She celebrates the Chhath festival with great enthusiasm and even observes the fast.
Image Credit : Instagram
Dipika Chikhlia
Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who became famous for playing Sita in the TV show 'Ramayan', celebrates the Chhath festival with great pomp every year.
Image Credit : Instagram
Rati Pandey
Popular TV actress Rati Pandey's name is also on this list. She celebrates this festival with her family every year.
Image Credit : Instagram
Debina Bonnerjee
Debina Bonnerjee's husband, Gurmeet Choudhary, is from Bihar. So, Debina celebrates the Chhath festival at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.
Image Credit : Instagram
Ratan Raajputh
Ratan Raajputh used to appear in the TV show 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo'. Being from Bihar, Ratan celebrates Chhath.
