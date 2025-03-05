Chhaava OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Vicky Kaushal 's HIT historic-action film online

Chhaava, the historic-action film starring Vicky Kaushal, is set for its OTT release. Find out when and where you can watch this HIT movie online after its box-office success.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Chhaava OTT Release: 'Chhaava' is the movie that people are talking about the most in our country right now. This movie is currently shaking up the Bollywood box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika, this film was released in theaters on February 14th and is racing ahead with a hit talk.

budget 2025
article_image2

ollections are still strong. This movie, which was made with approximately ₹130 crores, earned good collections on its first day. It has now crossed 500 crores and is still running. 'Chhaava' has become the film with the biggest opening (₹31 crores) in Bollywood this year.

Moreover, 'Chhaava' has set a record as the film with the highest first-day collections in Vicky Kaushal's career. With this movie earning a super hit talk, there is widespread interest in its OTT release.


article_image3

According to information from Bollywood media sources, the leading OTT platform Netflix has bought the digital rights to this movie for a huge price. The OTT business was completed even before the movie's release.

As a result, they initially planned to release it on OTT within a month if the movie received average talk. However, due to the unexpectedly super hit talk, the OTT release was postponed. Bollywood media reports that this film is likely to be released on Netflix in all languages on April 11th.

article_image4

This film, which achieved great success in Bollywood, is scheduled to be released in Telugu on March 7th. 'Chhaava' will be distributed in Telugu by the leading distribution company Geetha Arts. The trailer release received a good response.

Producer Bunny Vasu says that the reason for releasing it in the off-season is OTT. He says... the film producers have some fixed dates regarding OTT platforms.

To be honest, it is a bit difficult to release a movie during exam time. However, we are releasing it now with the intention that Telugu audiences should also enjoy such a good movie in theaters. I am proud to release it in Telugu, he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Namastey London: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's HIT film to return to theaters on THIS date RBA

Namastey London: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's HIT film to return to theaters on THIS date

Harvey Weinstein responds to Adrien Brody's Oscars speech honoring his children NTI

Harvey Weinstein responds to Adrien Brody’s Oscars speech honoring his children

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash fans go gaga over her 'coconut swim' dish (WATCH) RBA

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash's fans go gaga over her 'coconut swim' dish (WATCH)

Amitabh Bachchan stands up for son Abhishek Bachchan amid praise and nepotism debate NTI

Amitabh Bachchan stands up for son Abhishek Bachchan amid praise and nepotism debate

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

Recent Stories

Mental Health: 5 proven Japanese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery MEG

Mental Health: 5 proven Japanese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery

Kerala: 20-year-old woman nikitha found dead at husband's house in Kasaragod; family alleges harassment anr

Kerala: 20-year-old woman found dead at husband's house in Kasaragod; family alleges harassment

IRFC surpasses Rs 26,600 crore revenue, becomes India's 3rd largest govt NBFC AJR

IRFC surpasses Rs 26,600 crore revenue, becomes India's 3rd largest govt NBFC

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli's childhood coach lauds his big-match temperament (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli's childhood coach lauds his big-match temperament (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 5 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 5: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Recent Videos

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Inspects Yamuna River | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Inspects Yamuna River | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Police Files FIR Against Ayesha Takia’s Husband Farhan Azmi, Driver For Creating Road Ruckus in Goa

Police Files FIR Against Ayesha Takia’s Husband Farhan Azmi, Driver For Creating Road Ruckus in Goa

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Lauds Ace Indian Batter | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Lauds Ace Indian Batter | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Americans React to President Donald Trump’s Speech to Congress | Asianet Newsable

Americans React to President Donald Trump’s Speech to Congress | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Fame Telugu Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Bigg Boss Fame Telugu Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Video Icon