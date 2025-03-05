Chhaava OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Vicky Kaushal 's HIT historic-action film online

Chhaava, the historic-action film starring Vicky Kaushal, is set for its OTT release. Find out when and where you can watch this HIT movie online after its box-office success.

Chhaava OTT Release: 'Chhaava' is the movie that people are talking about the most in our country right now. This movie is currently shaking up the Bollywood box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika, this film was released in theaters on February 14th and is racing ahead with a hit talk.

ollections are still strong. This movie, which was made with approximately ₹130 crores, earned good collections on its first day. It has now crossed 500 crores and is still running. 'Chhaava' has become the film with the biggest opening (₹31 crores) in Bollywood this year. Moreover, 'Chhaava' has set a record as the film with the highest first-day collections in Vicky Kaushal's career. With this movie earning a super hit talk, there is widespread interest in its OTT release.

According to information from Bollywood media sources, the leading OTT platform Netflix has bought the digital rights to this movie for a huge price. The OTT business was completed even before the movie's release. As a result, they initially planned to release it on OTT within a month if the movie received average talk. However, due to the unexpectedly super hit talk, the OTT release was postponed. Bollywood media reports that this film is likely to be released on Netflix in all languages on April 11th.

This film, which achieved great success in Bollywood, is scheduled to be released in Telugu on March 7th. 'Chhaava' will be distributed in Telugu by the leading distribution company Geetha Arts. The trailer release received a good response. Producer Bunny Vasu says that the reason for releasing it in the off-season is OTT. He says... the film producers have some fixed dates regarding OTT platforms. To be honest, it is a bit difficult to release a movie during exam time. However, we are releasing it now with the intention that Telugu audiences should also enjoy such a good movie in theaters. I am proud to release it in Telugu, he said.

Latest Videos