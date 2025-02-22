'Chhaava': Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Babu REJECTED historical drama? Here's what we know

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is making waves, but reports reveal he wasn’t the first choice. From casting changes to box office success, here’s how the period drama became a nationwide sensation

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of Chhaava, but reports suggest he was not the initial choice for the lead role. According to The Siasat Daily, the film was first offered to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. However, he reportedly showed little interest in the project, leading director Laxman Utekar to approach Vicky Kaushal for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Not just Vicky Kaushal, but Rashmika Mandanna was also not the first choice for her role in Chhaava. The report claims that Katrina Kaif was initially considered for the role of Yesubai Bhonsale. However, due to undisclosed reasons, she could not take up the project, and Rashmika was later cast in the pivotal role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Chhaava while speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. He reportedly highlighted Maharashtra and Mumbai’s significant contributions to both Marathi and Hindi cinema. Referring to Chhaava, he mentioned that the film had been creating a buzz nationwide. He also credited Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel for introducing audiences to the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava has performed exceptionally well at the box office, crossing Rs 200 crore in earnings. The film has also been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Additionally, fans in Maharashtra have been urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant a similar tax-free status in the state

