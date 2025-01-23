Chhaava Cast Fees: Know how much Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and more charged for their roles

Discover the salaries of the Chhaava cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, as they bring powerful historical figures to life in this epic drama.



Chhaava is a grand historical drama, bringing the Maratha Empire to life with powerful performances. The trailer, released yesterday, has generated excitement. Here's a look at the impressive salaries of the main cast, including Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.



Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, reportedly earning an impressive Rs 10 crore for his portrayal of the powerful Maratha ruler, bringing depth and intensity to the historical role.

Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in Chhaava, reportedly commanding a salary of Rs 4 crore for her portrayal of the resilient and graceful wife of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Akshaye Khanna plays the antagonist Aurangzeb in Chhaava, reportedly securing a salary of Rs 2 crore for his gripping performance as the Mughal emperor in this intense historical drama.

Ashutosh Rana brings to life Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite in Chhaava, reportedly earning Rs 80 lakhs for his role as one of the brave Maratha warriors in the epic saga.



Divya Dutta portrays Soyarabai in Chhaava, reportedly receiving Rs 45 lakhs for her role as the influential Maratha princess who played a pivotal part in the history of the empire.

