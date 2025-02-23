Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit yet, set to cross Rs. 300 crore; CHECK

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its impressive run at the box office. On its 9th day, the film shook the box office with its earnings

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava's roar at the box office shows no signs of slowing down. Chhaava has once again picked up its pace of earnings. According to emerging reports, after the 200-crore club, the movie is now ready to enter the 300 crore club. Meanwhile, the earnings figure for Chhaava's 9th day, i.e., the second Saturday, has come out. The figure that has emerged is truly mind-blowing. According to sacnilk.com, Chhaava has once again roared at the box office on its 9th day, collecting ₹44 crore. With this, the film's business on the Indian box office has reached ₹286.75 crore. If the film earns another ₹13.25 crore, it will be included in the 300 crore club.

budget 2025
article_image2

Chhaava's Collection at the Box Office So Far

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava has been making waves in earnings since the very first day. The film shook the box office by collecting ₹31 crore on its opening day. On the second day, earnings increased, and the film earned ₹37 crore on the first Saturday. On the first Sunday, Chhaava created a sensation at the box office. The film earned a strong ₹48.5 crore. From Monday, there was a slight decline in Chhaava's earnings, but the film's charm did not diminish. The film earned ₹24 crore on Monday. 

article_image3

On the fifth day, Chhaava's earnings were ₹25.25 crore. On the sixth day, the movie collected ₹32 crore. On the seventh day, the film's earnings figure was ₹21.5 crore. Chhaava earned ₹219.25 in the first weekend. On the eighth day, Chhaava earned ₹23.5 crore. On the 9th day, Vicky Kaushal's film roared and collected ₹44 crore. According to trade analysts, Chhaava can get tremendous benefit from the Sunday holiday. The film can enter the 300 crore club.

article_image4

About Chhaava

Director Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava is a biopic of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, Vicky Kaushal has played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna has played the role of his wife, Yeshubai. Akshay Khanna is seen in the role of Aurangzeb. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Producer Dinesh Vijan's film Chhaava has a budget of ₹130 crore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight' NTI

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight'

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar MEG

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS] NTI

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS]

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78 NTI

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78

Recent Stories

CONCACAF punishes referee for asking autograph from Messi after match, sparks debate on humanity in football dmn

CONCACAF punishes referee for asking autograph from Messi after match, sparks debate on humanity in football

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight' NTI

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight'

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah arrives in Dubai ahead of high-volatile clash HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah arrives in Dubai ahead of high-volatile clash

Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first against arch-rivals India dmn

Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first against arch-rivals India

BREAKING: In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition shk

In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Video Icon
India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Video Icon
‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

Video Icon
Stunning DRONE FOOTAGE: Thousands Gather at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip in Prayagraj!

Stunning DRONE FOOTAGE: Thousands Gather at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip in Prayagraj!

Video Icon
Massive TRAFFIC CHAOS in Prayagraj as Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Maha Kumbh!

Massive TRAFFIC CHAOS in Prayagraj as Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Maha Kumbh!

Video Icon