Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit yet, set to cross Rs. 300 crore; CHECK

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its impressive run at the box office. On its 9th day, the film shook the box office with its earnings

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava's roar at the box office shows no signs of slowing down. Chhaava has once again picked up its pace of earnings. According to emerging reports, after the 200-crore club, the movie is now ready to enter the 300 crore club. Meanwhile, the earnings figure for Chhaava's 9th day, i.e., the second Saturday, has come out. The figure that has emerged is truly mind-blowing. According to sacnilk.com, Chhaava has once again roared at the box office on its 9th day, collecting ₹44 crore. With this, the film's business on the Indian box office has reached ₹286.75 crore. If the film earns another ₹13.25 crore, it will be included in the 300 crore club.

Chhaava's Collection at the Box Office So Far Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava has been making waves in earnings since the very first day. The film shook the box office by collecting ₹31 crore on its opening day. On the second day, earnings increased, and the film earned ₹37 crore on the first Saturday. On the first Sunday, Chhaava created a sensation at the box office. The film earned a strong ₹48.5 crore. From Monday, there was a slight decline in Chhaava's earnings, but the film's charm did not diminish. The film earned ₹24 crore on Monday.

On the fifth day, Chhaava's earnings were ₹25.25 crore. On the sixth day, the movie collected ₹32 crore. On the seventh day, the film's earnings figure was ₹21.5 crore. Chhaava earned ₹219.25 in the first weekend. On the eighth day, Chhaava earned ₹23.5 crore. On the 9th day, Vicky Kaushal's film roared and collected ₹44 crore. According to trade analysts, Chhaava can get tremendous benefit from the Sunday holiday. The film can enter the 300 crore club.

About Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava is a biopic of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, Vicky Kaushal has played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna has played the role of his wife, Yeshubai. Akshay Khanna is seen in the role of Aurangzeb. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Producer Dinesh Vijan's film Chhaava has a budget of ₹130 crore.

