'Chhaava' Box-office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer crosses Rs. 350 crore; Check

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal, continues its stellar box office run, nearing the ₹350 crore mark. The historical epic, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and performances, earning praise from critics and even PM Narendra Modi

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Box Office Success

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal, continues its impressive run at the box office. On its 11th day, the film collected ₹18 crore net, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹344.75 crore. The movie maintained strong momentum through its second weekend, earning ₹44 crore on Saturday and ₹40 crore on Sunday

article_image2

Consistent Performance

The period drama, which had a grand opening of ₹31 crore on February 14 and reached ₹219.25 crore in its first week, has sustained its popularity into the second week. With an average occupancy of 20.22% on Monday, peaking at 25.78% in evening shows, the film is poised to surpass the ₹350 crore milestone soon
 

article_image3

Historical Significance and Cast

Chhaava narrates the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal delivers a compelling performance in the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles

article_image4

Actor’s Gratitude

Expressing his happiness over the film’s success, Vicky Kaushal shared his gratitude on social media, stating that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is no longer an "unsung" hero

article_image5

Widespread Recognition

The film has not only captivated audiences but has also received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During an address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi, the PM acknowledged the film’s significant impact and praised Maharashtra’s contribution to cinema

