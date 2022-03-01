Check out Kartik Aaryan's cute temple at home, celebrates Maha Shivratri

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shares a picture where he can be seen praying in front of the mandir at his house; take a look

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Kartik Aaryan was seen praying in his house. The actor looks ahead at a more successful year with multiple releases lined up.



Taking to his social media Kartik shared a picture where he can be seen praying in front of the mandir at his house wishing everyone writing, "Har Har Mahadev

#HappyMahashivaratri 🙏🏻

Kartik frequently posts pictures and videos with his little pet dog named Katori. Kartik was last seen in the Netflix thriller, 'Dhamaka'.



He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is slated to release in theatres on 20 May 2022.