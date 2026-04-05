'Chand Mera Dil' Poster OUT: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Chemistry Steals Spotlight
Excitement is building as Ananya Panday and Lakshya team up for Chand Mera Dil. With a fresh poster drop and a mystery reveal teased by Karan Johar, fans are eagerly waiting to meet Aarav and Chandni
Karan Johar Builds Buzz With Fresh Poster Drop
Karan Johar has sparked fresh excitement by unveiling a new poster of Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a candid street moment.
The duo appears effortlessly romantic, with Lakshya’s arm around Ananya, hinting at a warm yet intense love story. KJo’s caption—suggesting love has no fixed path—has already struck a chord with fans, amplifying anticipation for what’s next.
Big Reveal Teased: Meet Aarav & Chandni Soon
Adding to the hype, Karan Johar teased a major reveal scheduled for 11 AM tomorrow, when audiences will finally be introduced to the lead characters Aarav and Chandni.
While nothing has been officially confirmed, speculation is rife that this could be the teaser launch or even the announcement of the film’s release date. The carefully timed tease has ensured that Chand Mera Dil remains firmly in the spotlight.
Release Plans, Cast Updates & What’s Next
First announced in 2024, the film is directed by Vivek Soni and promises a deeply emotional romantic narrative. Though initially slated for a 2025 release, reports now suggest a May 8, 2026 theatrical debut (awaiting official confirmation).
Lakshya, who made his mark with Kill, continues to expand his portfolio, while Ananya Panday—last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan—has multiple projects lined up, including Call Me Bae Season 2. Their pairing in this film is already generating strong curiosity among fans.
ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Special New Photoshoot Pictures Go Viral; Check
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.