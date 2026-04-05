Adding to the hype, Karan Johar teased a major reveal scheduled for 11 AM tomorrow, when audiences will finally be introduced to the lead characters Aarav and Chandni.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, speculation is rife that this could be the teaser launch or even the announcement of the film’s release date. The carefully timed tease has ensured that Chand Mera Dil remains firmly in the spotlight.

Release Plans, Cast Updates & What’s Next

First announced in 2024, the film is directed by Vivek Soni and promises a deeply emotional romantic narrative. Though initially slated for a 2025 release, reports now suggest a May 8, 2026 theatrical debut (awaiting official confirmation).

Lakshya, who made his mark with Kill, continues to expand his portfolio, while Ananya Panday—last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan—has multiple projects lined up, including Call Me Bae Season 2. Their pairing in this film is already generating strong curiosity among fans.

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