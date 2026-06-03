Actress Neetu Kapoor praised her 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' co-star Kapil Sharma, calling him an 'amazing person' who did a 'brilliant job' in the film. She highlighted how he completely transformed into his character, Tony, on set.

Neetu Kapoor Praises 'Amazing' Co-star Kapil Sharma

Actress Neetu Kapoor praised his 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' co-star Kapil Sharma describing the comedian as an "amazing person" who she claims has done a "brilliant job" in the film. Daadi Ki Shaadi was released in theatres on May 8. Kapil Sharma played the role of Tony in the movie with Neetu Singh donning the lead role in the film. In an interview to ANI, Neetu Kapoor lauded the "cheerful" nature of the Kapil Sharma on the sets of the film. She also praised the performance of the actor in the movie.

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Neetu Kapoor said, "Kapil is an amazing human and he is so cheerful, it's a lot of fun to be with him. And he has done a very good job in this movie. He was not Kapil Sharma. He was playing the character Tony. He was total Tony. For a moment, you won't feel like he is Kapil Sharma, the stand-up comedian or his show or whatever he does. He is Tony, he is total Tony. And he has done some scenes so brilliantly that I told him, I said you have done so different."

Sharing an anecdote from the film, Neetu added, "He didn't put himself forward. Like I'm Kapil Sharma, it should be about me. Nothing. He used to discuss my scenes, my dialogues with me. He would say, 'Neetu ji, say it like this, do this, do that.' So, total involvement."

A Relatable Story and Team Effort

Actor Neetu Kapoor recently opened up about her latest release 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', expressing delight over the entire team's efforts. Speaking to ANI, Neetu shared, "I am so happy. Everyone has worked so hard and made it with so much love. Everybody was so involved."

Reflecting on the film's story, Neetu Kapoor also reflected on how she has friends, among whom many are happy with their children, while others don't get a chance to meet their kids. "When I heard this story, I started thinking about how many friends I have. Some friends are very happy with their children, while some of my friends are very sad. Their children don't meet nowadays. They are very busy in their lives. So, remembering all that, I got so much relatability in this story," she added.

Director and Cast Share Insights

Director Ashish R Mohan highlighted how he finalised Neetu Kapoor for the role of 'Daadi' in the film. "It was the longest. We were looking for Dadi. It is then that a director friend suggested Neetu ma'am's name. Within 15-20 seconds, I got a call from Kapil's team about casting Neetu Ji. I said to lock it because something divine has come," he continued.

Actor Deepak Dutta shared how he could immediately relate to the film's story." My parents are no more in this world. I lost my father when I was 8 years old. I lost my mother just few years back, almost 6-7 years back. When Ashish told me this story, I could relate immediately. My character's name is Jeevan Ahuja. As soon as I met him, I told him that Jeevan Ahuja is in everyone. All of us are guilty somewhere. The way we should take care of our parents, or love them, or fulfill our responsibilities, we may not be able to do that," the actor shared.

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film features a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb.' (ANI)