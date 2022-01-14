  • Facebook
    Celeb Spotted: Tara Sutaria to Karishma Tanna to Nora Fatehi and more snapped in style

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 9:43 PM IST
    Your daily dosage of Bollywood stars pictures spotted in the city is right here. Check out your favourite stars snapped in Mumbai on Friday.

    From Nora Fatehi to Tara Sutaria, many celebs were spotted in the city-style. A few were busy doing their work, some were spotted at the gym, and a few were seen chilling with friends.
     

    Nora Fatehi was snapped outside Mumbai airport in ₹45k jacket and shorts. There is no doubt that she is the queen of the airport looks. If you want her outfit, it is available on the Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar website.

     

    Pooja Hegde clicked at the gym today. The actress can effortlessly make every workout outfit look fashionable.
     

    Karishma Tanna was spotted at the gym in Bandra. She was in perfect shape, fit and fine acting with the media as she posed for the camera.
     

    Tara Sutaria was spotted with a cute pappy at the shoot location in Mumbai. She is currently busy shooting for Ek Villain 2.

    Tiger Shroff clicked at the shoot location in Mumbai. He was seen posing for the camera outside his vanity van.

    Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. 

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla was seen posing for the shutterbugs at Lokhandwala local market in Mumbai. 
     

    Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz was snapped outside his gym in Andheri, Mumbai. He stopped to interact with the media and thanked his fans.

    Raj Kundra was spotted in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. He has returned to Instagram months after being released from jail in the pornography case controversy.

    Arjun Kapoor was clicked in Bandra in all black. He was spotted outside a clinic; he was dressed in casuals and had his face mask on. 
     

