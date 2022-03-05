Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor; stars spotted out and about

Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Randeep Hooda, Suniel Shetty and more were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

Your daily dose of celebrity spotting is here! A number of celebrities were papped in mumbai on Friday at various locations. From Ranbir Kapoor being clicked in Andheri to Twinkle Khanna's shopping date with son Aarav, take a look at photos of stars in the Friday editon of celeb spotted.

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday. Ranbir was entering the elevator when the paparazzi clicked him.

The stunner that she is, Janhvi Kapoor was seen outside her gym class in yellow. Janhvi is one of the most favourite celebrities of the paps who never disappoints them when it is about posing for their cameras.

The Bollywood bombshell, Malaika Arora was seen in almost an all-black avatar with a hint of white, on Friday.

Erica Fernandez, who recently won Dadabhai Phalke Award, has changed her hairstyle. SHe has gone sleek, straight and short with her new style, giving her a complete new look.

Television actor and host Jay Bhanushali was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, wearing black and white attire. A zipper jacket, plain t-shirt and pants, is how he kept his look for the travel.

Randeep Hooda was discharged from Kokilabai Ambani hospital on Friday where he underwent knee surgery.

Actor Sharad Kelkar was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a checkered white-blue shirt and grey cargo pants.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also one of the many celebrities who were clicked at the airport on Friday. Suniel's salt and pepper look is a complete hit with us. He is aging like a perfect wine.