Rajinikanth’s birthday is the perfect occasion to revisit some fascinating, lesser-known facts about the Tamil superstar who continues to rule millions of hearts. These surprising insights reveal the humble beginnings.

Rajinikanth is indeed one of the largest icons in Indian cinema; however, there are several stories hidden behind his fame that remained largely unknown. Here, we present the five unexpected facts about Thalaivar that many would not have known.

5 Lesser Known Facts About Rajinikanth

1. He Worked as Bus Conductor Before Stardom

Before Bollywood movies came in his career, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service. He was a stylish ticket puncher with a bouncy personality, quite loved by passengers. The greatest learning during that phase was to be humble and down-to-earth.

2. His Real Name is Not Rajinikanth

He was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. He took on the screen name "Rajinikanth" by the suggestion of filmmaker K. Balachander. It was because another actor used "Shivaji"; Balachander thought "Rajinikanth" held a more cinematic impression.

3. He Is Trained in Yoga and Spiritual Disciplines

Rajinikanth is a man who has always been at a greater depth of spirituality. Regularly, he visits the Himalayas for meditation retreats. He follows many yogic practices, and his spiritual inclination seems to play a part in maintaining his calm temperament and balanced view about stardom.

4. He Almost Quit Movies in the 1980s

By the mid-1980s, Rajnikanth was drained both physically and mentally due to work pressure. Reports say he contemplated retiring from films, but after taking a break and getting his family and fans' support, he came back stronger, delivering several blockbusters shortly after.

5. Japan Is Specially Known for Its Affection Toward Rajinikanth

While Rajinikanth has admirers all over India, his popularity in Japan is not very well known. The film Muthu made a tremendous success in Japan, which has made him a demi-god for the Japanese audience. There are also some fan clubs that celebrate his birthday in the typical Indian way.