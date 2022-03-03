Take cue from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look for your Sunday brunch outfit

Nushrratt Bharuccha's airport look on Thursday can very well be an outfit inspiration for your lazy Sunday plans. Report by Divya Raje Bhonsale.

The weekend is almost here and everyone’s nearly ready with their weekend plans. While the plans may be in place, deciding upon what outfit to wear can be a little bit tricky. But it never hurts to take inspiration from our favourite celebrities who ensure that they put their best foot forward when it is about exhibiting their fashion game. So, if you have not really thought about what to wear for your weekend day out or Sunday brunch, you can take cues from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has worn some stunning outfits in the past. Whether it is about slaying a casual look or pulling off the sexiness in her, Nushrratt’s wardrobe is something that is certainly stealing worthy!

On Thursday when the ‘Sone Ke Teetu Ki Sweety’ actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the morning. Nushrratt Bharuccha kept her look to simple but chic.

She wore a madly chocolate-coloured mid-waist mini skirt with flayers to it. The skirt was paired up with a grey hoodie and white sneakers.

Now, what does this look of Nushrratt Bharuccha suitable for a lazy Sunday brunch? Well, given the weather (mix of cold and summer), the skirt and hoodie perfectly go with the vibe. You can, however, swap the hoodie with something more breathable such as an oversized t-shirt tucked in.