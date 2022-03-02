Celeb Spotted: Prabhas to Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan check out pics from starry Wednesday

Wednesday was a star-studded affair, clearly! From Varun Dhawan to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde attending the release trailer event of Radhe Shyam and Rashmika Mandanna waving to fans at film city, stars were snapped across Mumbai.

From Prabhas and Pooja Hegde to Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Disha Patani and more, actors from the showbiz were snapped across various locations in Mumbai, making the mid-week a complete starry affair. Whether it was at the trailer launch event or at the sets of a dance reality show, these stars made sure to step out in style, making our mid-week blues vanish in a jiffy.

Alay F wore an indigo print Anarkali suit, looking absolutely stunning in it. For those looking for a summer outfit inspiration, this can be perfect for you – an easy breezy and comfortable summer option!

Bobby Deol’s acting in his recently released ‘Love Hostel’, where he plays an assassin, is being hailed by everyone. The actor was seen on Wednesday wearing a crisp white shirt and beige coloured pants.

Diana Penty was spotted at the airport on Wednesday in Mumbai. The Cocktail actress rocked in a nude crop top and baggy black pants as she accessorized her look with a black duffle bag.

Disha Patani got the temperature soaring in a halter neck black crop top and black palazzo pants. She shared a birthday message for her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, calling him her "best friend".

Nia Sharma’s Wednesday fashion look was quite a miss. She wore a blue sports bra over a skirt. Her outfit looks nothing less than a disaster.

Pooja Hegde looked like a complete bombshell in a black top with bell sleeves and checkered black pants. If looks could kill, Pooja will be sentenced to life!

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were in Mumbai on Wednesday for the release trailer of their upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The makers of the film unveiled a curtain-raiser trailer ahead of the film's release.

Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted in Mumbai on Monday at the film city. The Pushpa actress flashed a cute smile and waved to the photographers and her fans at the location.

In a baby pink t-shirt, Varun Dhawan looked like an absolute stunner as he posed for the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Wednesday.