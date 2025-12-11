Hema Malini, accompanied by daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, held a prayer meet in Delhi for her late husband, Dharmendra. The family paid tribute at the service. Hema recently shared an emotional post on his 90th birthday, reflecting on their life.

Actor-Politician Hema Malini on Thursday hosted a prayer meet for her late husband, Dharmendra, in Delhi. A while ago, Hema was seen arriving at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre for the prayer meet, accompanied by her daughter Esha. Her younger daughter, Ahana Deol, was also present to pay her respects at the service for their father

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In visuals captured by ANI, Hema and Esha were seen putting flowers in front of Dharmendra's photograph as a heartfelt tribute.

Dharmendra, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025. On December 8, Dharmendra's family members marked his 90th birth anniversary with emotional posts.

Hema Malini Pens Heartfelt Note

In an emotional post, Hema reflected on their life together and the heartbreak of losing him.She expressed her pain and how she is "slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life" after his demise.

"Dharam ji Happy birthday my dear heart More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," she wrote on her Instagram.

Hema expressed gratitude for their joyful years together, their two daughters, and the moments that continue to bring her "solace and happiness."

"The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart," she added in the post.

She prayed for Dharmendra's peace, acknowledging his humility, kindness, and love for humanity.

"On your birthday My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love Our happy 'together' moments," Hema wrote while concluding the post. (ANI)