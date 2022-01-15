  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 9:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Your daily dosage of Bollywood celebs photographs are here. Check out where your spotted favourite stars snapped in Mumbai on Saturday.

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, many Bollywood celebs were spotted in the city with utmost style. A few were busy meeting friends, and some leaving the city spotted at the airport. 

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Kartik Aryan was spotted at the Juhu playground. He was seen playing football this weekend with some kids.
     

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport returning to the city after spending an extended vacation. Both were twinning in the classic combination of white and blue jeans.

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Malaika Arora was snapped at the Cafe in Bandra with her son Arhaan Khan and his friends. Both mother and son duo looked perfect as they posed for the cameras.
     

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were spotted at Randhir Kapoor's Bandra house.
     

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at her father Randhir Kapoor's house with sister Kareena Kapoor. She donned a pink T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Tamannaah Bhatia, all in back, was spotted in Bandra posing for the shutterbugs. Tamannaah will soon be seen in Varun Tej Konidela's Ghani. 
     

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane clicked at Juhu posing for the cameras. Meezaan was seen last in Hungama 2 and Harshvardhan in Haseen Dillruba.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers RCB

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects Khan's plea RCB

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects plea

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens RCB

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter RCB

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes-ayh

    Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes

    After 7 years Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

    After 7 years, Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

    Congress blooper on Army Day; adds BSF clips to Army tribute video

    Congress blooper on Army Day; adds BSF clips to Army tribute video

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath clears air on breakup with Azad gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath, clears air on breakup with Azad

    Indian Army Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons pour in wishes on the patriotic day-ayh

    Army Day 2022: From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons salute spirit of Indian Army

    Recent Videos

    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon