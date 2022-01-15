Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend

Your daily dosage of Bollywood celebs photographs are here. Check out where your spotted favourite stars snapped in Mumbai on Saturday.

From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, many Bollywood celebs were spotted in the city with utmost style. A few were busy meeting friends, and some leaving the city spotted at the airport.

Kartik Aryan was spotted at the Juhu playground. He was seen playing football this weekend with some kids.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport returning to the city after spending an extended vacation. Both were twinning in the classic combination of white and blue jeans.

Malaika Arora was snapped at the Cafe in Bandra with her son Arhaan Khan and his friends. Both mother and son duo looked perfect as they posed for the cameras.



Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were spotted at Randhir Kapoor's Bandra house.



Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at her father Randhir Kapoor's house with sister Kareena Kapoor. She donned a pink T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Tamannaah Bhatia, all in back, was spotted in Bandra posing for the shutterbugs. Tamannaah will soon be seen in Varun Tej Konidela's Ghani.

