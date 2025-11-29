- Home
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ released Friday, earning a strong first-day response. Critics gave mixed reviews, but early box office numbers appear impressive, signalling promising audience interest from the start.
A Passionate Love Story Returns to Screens
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ hit theaters on Friday, bringing a gripping tale of love and obsession. The intense chemistry and emotional drama are drawing audiences, who are connecting with its powerful storytelling and romantic depth.
Fresh Pairing on Screen
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon come together for the first time in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, marking the actor’s fourth Hindi film. Their fresh pairing has sparked strong curiosity among audiences.
Strong Opening Day
The first-day earnings of ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ are finally revealed. As per reports from Sacnilk.com, the film has made a strong impact at the box office, collecting an impressive amount on opening day.
Box Office Numbers Rise
According to a Sacnilk.com report, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ collected ₹11.82 crore at the box office on its first day — a number that’s expected to rise further.
‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Shatters Dhanush’s Previous Records
‘Tere Ishk Mein’ has surpassed the first-day collections of Dhanush’s earlier Hindi films. ‘Raanjhanaa’ (2013) had earned ₹5.03 crore, while ‘Shamitabh’ (2015) collected ₹3.60 crore on their opening days.
Occupancy Details for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’
The film recorded 15.29% occupancy for morning shows, 21.67% for afternoon shows, and 24.55% for evening shows. Data for night shows is yet to be reported.
