Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is now in theatres. It premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The cast also visited Varanasi to seek blessings, highlighting the city's special connection.

'Tere Ishk Mein' Premieres at IFFI

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's 'Tere Ishk Mein' is now out in theatres. Interestingly, the film was screened on the closing day of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday. From co-stars Dhanush and Kriti to the producer Bhushan Kumar, the team of 'Tere Ishk Mein' attended the film's IFFI premiere in full style. They all even posed for the pictures on the red carpet.

Cast Seeks Blessings in Varanasi

Before coming to Goa, Kriti and Dhanush visited Varanasi for promotions. They performed the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat there. Speaking about the film, actress Kriti Sanon told ANI, "This is a very special film, and in only a few films do we feel that we are making something different... We came here to take the blessings of Mahadev. There is a special relationship with Banaras..."

Actor Dhanush expressed his long-standing connection with the city and its significance in Aanand L. Rai's films. He said, "I don't think Aanand L. Rai can make any film without Banaras in it... Banaras is always a part of our film, and we are also part of Banaras. This film also has a connection with Banaras... This place is very special to me, and the connection I have with this place is very special."

About The Film

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. (ANI)