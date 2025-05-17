- Home
The 78th Cannes Film Festival continues to dazzle with star-studded appearances on the red carpet. Day 4 saw a mix of Hollywood and Indian celebrities gracing the event. See who made a splash in the photos below
| Published : May 17 2025, 10:12 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
Anushka Sen, known for shows like 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', made her Cannes debut in a purple gown, greeting everyone with a Namaste.
28
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
Influencer Nancy Tyagi appeared at the Cannes Film Festival on the fourth day, looking stunning in a gown she designed herself.
38
Image Credit : X
Shubhangi Datt, lead actress in Anupam Kher's upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great', graced the Cannes red carpet in a beautifully embroidered white gown.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Music sensation Aastha Gill made a grand Cannes debut in a golden gown with a dramatic trail and statement sleeves.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Parul Gulati, founder of Nisha Hair and influencer, debuted at Cannes in a unique dress made of real hair.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
Hollywood actress Emma Stone appeared on the Cannes red carpet in a white A-line gown with dramatic sleeve cuts.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Angelina Jolie graced the Cannes Film Festival on the fourth day, wearing a light-colored, heavily embroidered gown.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Model Grace Burns attended the screening of 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' and looked stunning in a silver gown.
