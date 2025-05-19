- Home
Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2025 appearance faced backlash after a wardrobe malfunction, with netizens reacting to her torn dress and criticizing her outfits during the prestigious event.
Actress Urvashi Rautela recently garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while walking the red carpet. The actress was spotted in a semi-sheer black gown by designer Naja Saade, but netizens quickly noticed the tear near her left armpit.
Despite the mishap, Urvashi confidently flaunted her look, and several photos and videos of her appearance at Cannes 2025 went viral. However, she avoided showcasing the torn part of her dress in the images shared on her Instagram, possibly to downplay the situation. She has yet to address the incident publicly.
Earlier in the festival, Urvashi faced criticism for her outfit at the opening ceremony. Her "parrot" look, featuring a vibrant fishtail gown with a dramatic tiara and an extravagant crystal parrot clutch priced at Rs 4.68 lakh, received a mixed response from netizens. Many ridiculed her choice of attire.
Adding to the controversy, some reports claimed that the actress was asked to leave the red carpet by event organizers due to her prolonged appearance, which was reportedly taking up more time than allowed. This further fueled online backlash, highlighting the scrutiny she faced during the prestigious event.