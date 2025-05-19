Cannes 2025: Shalini Passi looks glam in blush pink halter neck gown
Shalini Passi dazzled at Cannes 2025 in a stunning pink halter gown, embracing a chic monochrome vibe with luxe details, bold accessories, and flawless glam from head to toe
Shalini Passi's Grand Entrance at Cannes 2025: Media personality and art collector Shalini Passi captivated attention at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, embracing a “pink before everything else” aesthetic that made a strong red carpet statement.
Elegant Ensemble: She wore a sleeveless pastel pink halter neck gown that featured a plunging neckline and a cinched waist. The figure-flattering outfit was adorned with pink Swarovski crystal embellishments, adding a luxurious sparkle.
Designer Collaboration: The stunning gown, known for its intricate detailing and short trailing hemline, was specially chosen from the collections of designers Fouad Sarkis and Ornelys Couture.
Feathered Finish: Shalini elevated her look with a soft faux feather throw, which complemented the dreamy elegance of the gown and lent a dramatic touch to her appearance.
Accessory Game on Point: Her accessories included a blush pink Judith Leiber rectangular clutch encrusted with Swarovski crystals, enhancing the monochrome appeal of her outfit.
Jewelry Details: She completed the look with a pair of bow-shaped diamond drop earrings and a bold diamond cocktail ring, adding further sophistication and sparkle.
Hair Styling: Her hair was styled in voluminous, side-swept waves, enhancing her overall red carpet presence with an effortlessly glamorous finish.
Monotone Makeup Look: Shalini opted for a nude-pink makeup palette that harmonized with her ensemble. Her makeup included sparkly pink eyeshadow, defined black eyeliner, mascara, and a radiant Barbie pink blush with a shimmering topper.
Finishing Touch: A glossy, milky pink lip gloss served as the perfect final element of her look, reinforcing the cohesive pink theme and underlining her status as a fashion-forward personality at Cannes.