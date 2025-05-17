Angelina Jolie returned to Cannes after 14 years, dazzling in a sequinned gown while presenting the Trophée Chopard and supporting young talent at the Eddington premiere in 2025.

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie made a dazzling appearance on the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet, wearing a stunning embroidered strapless gown at the premiere of 'Eddington'.

As per Page Six, the 49-year-old actress looked radiant in a Brunello Cucinelli made-to-measure look made entirely of cashmere and silk, covered in sequins.

Jolie's gown was a masterpiece of luxury fashion, featuring intricate embroidery and exquisite textiles. She completed her look with Chopard jewellery, wearing a diamond necklace with a pear-shaped centre stone and matching earrings.

The actress held hands and posed with Marie Colomb, Finn Bennett, and Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele.

According to Page Six, Jolie was named godmother of this year's Trophee Chopard Award and will present it to young actors at the festival.

She will offer guidance to the winners throughout the year, following in the footsteps of past mentors like Demi Moore, Robert De Niro, and Julianne Moore.

Jolie's appearance at Cannes marks her return to the festival after a 14-year absence.

The actress has become increasingly involved in the fashion industry, launching her own line, Atelier Jolie, in 2023.

While she often wears Atelier Jolie designs on the red carpet, she opted for a different designer look at Cannes this year.