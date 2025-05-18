Cannes 2025: Anushka Sen dazzles at the red carpet; Check photos
Cannes 2025: TV actress Anushka Sen made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Celebrities are stunning on the Cannes red carpet in one-of-a-kind outfits. Anushka Sen also made a splash at the event
| Published : May 18 2025, 09:51 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
22-year-old TV actress Anushka Sen also arrived at the Cannes Film Festival. She won everyone's heart with her look and style on the Cannes red carpet.
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sen was seen in a dark maroon gown on the Cannes red carpet. Knowing the story behind the making of this gown can shock anyone.
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sen's satin gown took about 611 hours to make and was created by about 34 artisans. She herself has shared this information on Instagram.
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sen's mermaid-style plum bridal satin gown features intricate embroidery, a magnificent bow, and a long tail. Her gown showcases a blend of Indian and Korean craftsmanship.
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sen's gown is crafted with silk, Salma Sitara, Mukesh, Kundan, and crystal thread work. The gown also features a floral vine design and peacocks.
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sen stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a body-hugging fit and flare gown. Her style and look are being highly appreciated.
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sen is a well-known TV actress. She has worked in serials like Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Jhansi Ki Rani.
