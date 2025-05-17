Cannes 2025: Natalie Portman stuns in archival Dior gown; Check photos
Natalie Portman stunned at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a vintage-inspired Dior gown, showcasing timeless elegance and paying tribute to classic couture with a modern twist
Natalie Portman's Timeless Cannes Style: At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Natalie Portman captivated attention in a custom Christian Dior gown inspired by a 1951 archival piece, reinforcing her status as a true Hollywood icon. This isn't her first time channeling vintage Dior — she previously did so at Cannes in 2023.
Exquisite Gown Details: Her 2025 look featured a strapless black and silver ensemble with a velvet bow, a sequin-encrusted silver bustier, and a voluminous A-line black velour skirt adorned with silver crystal feathers. The design was structured with a can-can underskirt for volume.
Luxurious Accessories and Beauty Look: Portman complemented the look with a ten-carat diamond necklace, matching ring, and earrings by Tiffany & Co. Her sleek high bun and minimal, radiant makeup — including winged eyeliner and a coral lip — kept the focus on her outfit.
Craftsmanship and Couture Tribute: The gown took approximately 700 hours to complete, with 450 hours dedicated solely to the hand embroidery by Atelier Safrane. Her outfit served as a modern tribute to Dior’s golden-era craftsmanship, blending classic couture with contemporary elegance.