BTS to focus on solo projects; know interesting facts about South Korean K-Pop Boy Band

BTS, a South Korean pop band, has stated that they would take an "indefinite break" to work on separate projects but will "return eventually."

BTS, a South Korean K-Pop boy band, declared a break on June 14, 2022, to work on solo projects. During the live feed of their annual Festa dinner, the K-Pop superstars announced that they would be taking a hiatus. BTS member RM stated that the group has lost its path and that they would want to investigate to figure out what's going on. "It's not like we're disbanding," BTS member Suga added.



The Bang Boys, or BTS, were created in 2010. Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, recruited RM (the BTS band leader) in 2010, followed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The BTS, consisting of seven members, made its formal debut in 2013. The artists have gone on to enjoy tremendous success since then.

Image: Getty Images

RM, the group's leader, stated that the members are now "exhausted" and that he "doesn't know what type of group we were any longer." According to the 27-year-old singer, "When I compose lyrics and songs, it's crucial to consider what sort of tale and message I want to convey, but it seems to have vanished suddenly. I'm not sure what type of tale I should convey at this point... We've lost our way right now, and I'd want to take a moment to reflect."



Meanwhile, BTS's label, HYBE, clarified that the group is not going on sabbatical and that the members would continue to work together while simultaneously focusing on their respective projects. "To be clear, they are not on sabbatical," the statement added, "but will take some time to explore certain solo projects at this moment and stay active in many media."



Image: Getty Images

BTS, a South Korean K-Pop boy band, has 5 interesting facts.

Bangtan Sonyeondan is the acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan.

'BTS' is the name of a South Korean K-Pop boy band that is well-known across the world. Do you know what BTS's full name is? Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) is a Korean word that means 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts' or 'Bangtan Boys.' They've also revealed that the acronym BTS stands for 'Beyond the Scene.'

Image: Getty Images

BTS who?

BTS Army is the worldwide fandom of BTS (Bangtan Boys). Adorable Representative MC for Youth is the acronym for BTS ARMY. The BTS Army has already surpassed a million members and is growing. As of 2022, the band's YouTube channel has 67.9 million subscribers, with 46.3 million following the official BTS Twitter and 65.1 million following the official BTS Instagram.

Image: Getty Images

5 of the BTS Members are ‘Introvert'

In 2022, the Korean boy band BTS took the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test to determine their personality. Five members of the INTP, ISTP, INFJ, and INFP personality types are found in the BTS band, while two members of the ENFP and ESTP personality types are found on the extrovert side. Interestingly, despite being international stars, five BTS members had scores indicating introverted personalities.

Image: Getty Images

BTS created history:

At the Billboard Music Prizes 2022, the seven-member K-Pop Boy Band BTS made history by winning three awards, more than any other music group or duet this year. Their victory tied them with One Direction for second place. BTS has won 650 honours and been nominated for 630 more, including 12 Billboard Music Awards.

Image: Getty Images