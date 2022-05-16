Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS registers ‘Smooth Like Butter’ win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards

    First Published May 16, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS created history by winning three awards at the ceremony. The others who won the awards at the star-studded night include Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Drake and Taylor Swift among others.

    Image: Getty Images

    The Billboard Music Awards 2022 saw the Korean Pop sensation band ‘BTS’ creating history on Sunday (Monday IST) by winning three awards on a star-studded night. They were nominated under six categories, namely: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song (double nomination with ‘Butter and ‘Permission To Dance’), Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.), and Top Rock Song. K-pop won three out of six categories - Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. Apart from that, the award ceremony also saw some expected winners as well as some performances by a couple of controversial singers. For the first time since the Astroworld Tragedy that Travis Scott was seen performing live. He appeared with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormy. Morgan Wallen, who was caught on cam using a racial slur, was also seen performing at the musical night. As for the awards, Drake won the top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album categories for ‘Certified Lover Boy’. He extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kaye West, who goes by the moniker ‘Ye’, and Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards with six during a non-televised ceremony. Rodrigo bagged the best new artist award.

    Meanwhile, Kanye West (Ye) made his mark in the faith-based categories. He won the ‘top Christian artist’ category for the first time. He also claimed top gospel artist and gospel song for the third year in a row.

    ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

    Image: Getty Images

    The Kid LAROI took home five wins for his song ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber. This was the first time that he became a winner at the awards ceremony. As for Bieber, his Billboard Music Awards win count has risen to 26.

    Image: Getty Images

    Doja Cat went home with four awards. She won the top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year. Along with this, she also won the top R&B album and female artist.

    ALSO READ: Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

    Image: Getty Images

    Take a list of top categories, their nominations and winners list: 

    Top Artist: 
    Doja Cat
    Drake (WINNER)
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Taylor Swift
    The Weeknd

    Top Male Artist:
    Drake (WINNER)
    Ed Sheeran
    Justin Bieber
    Lil Nas X
    The Weeknd

    Image: Getty Images

    Top New Artist: 
    GIVĒON
    Masked Wolf
    Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
    Pooh Shiesty
    The Kid LAROI

    Top Female Artist: 
    Adele
    Doja Cat
    Dua Lipa
    Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
    Taylor Swift

    Image: Getty Images

    Top Duo/Group: 
    BTS (WINNER)
    Glass Animals
    Imagine Dragons
    Migos
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak)

    Image: Getty Images

    Top Billboard 200 Artist: 
    Adele
    Drake
    Juice WRLD
    Morgan Wallen
    Taylor Swift (WINNER)
    Top Hot 100 Artist
    Doja Cat
    Drake

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post RBA

    Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vijay Deverakonda Kushi poster out film to release on this date drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ poster out; film to release on this date

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures

    Hollywood Machine Gun Kelly reveals his Out of the Box wedding plans with Megan Fox drb

    Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say RBA

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say

    Recent Stories

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out RBA

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out

    3 IPOs worth Rs 2387 crore to hit market this week Know details gcw

    3 IPOs worth Rs 2,387 crore to hit market this week; Know details

    Record breaking heat Some symptoms to watch out for gcw

    Record-breaking heat: Some symptoms to watch out for

    La Liga 2021-22: Barcelona against the clock to plan and to decide things - Xavi-ayh

    La Liga 2021-22: "Barcelona against the clock to plan and to decide things" - Xavi

    Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post RBA

    Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon