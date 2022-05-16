BTS registers ‘Smooth Like Butter’ win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards

Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS created history by winning three awards at the ceremony. The others who won the awards at the star-studded night include Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Drake and Taylor Swift among others.

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 saw the Korean Pop sensation band ‘BTS’ creating history on Sunday (Monday IST) by winning three awards on a star-studded night. They were nominated under six categories, namely: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song (double nomination with ‘Butter and ‘Permission To Dance’), Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.), and Top Rock Song. K-pop won three out of six categories - Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. Apart from that, the award ceremony also saw some expected winners as well as some performances by a couple of controversial singers. For the first time since the Astroworld Tragedy that Travis Scott was seen performing live. He appeared with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormy. Morgan Wallen, who was caught on cam using a racial slur, was also seen performing at the musical night. As for the awards, Drake won the top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album categories for ‘Certified Lover Boy’. He extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

Kaye West, who goes by the moniker ‘Ye’, and Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards with six during a non-televised ceremony. Rodrigo bagged the best new artist award. Meanwhile, Kanye West (Ye) made his mark in the faith-based categories. He won the ‘top Christian artist’ category for the first time. He also claimed top gospel artist and gospel song for the third year in a row. ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

The Kid LAROI took home five wins for his song ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber. This was the first time that he became a winner at the awards ceremony. As for Bieber, his Billboard Music Awards win count has risen to 26.

Doja Cat went home with four awards. She won the top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year. Along with this, she also won the top R&B album and female artist. ALSO READ: Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

Take a list of top categories, their nominations and winners list: Top Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd Top Male Artist:

Drake (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI Top Female Artist:

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak)

