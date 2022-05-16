Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

At the Billboard Music Awards 2022, machine Gun Kelly revealed the plans he has for his wedding with Megan Fox. Continue reading to know all that he has planned for their wedding.

Wondering what Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have planned for their upcoming wedding? The musician has teased about the big plans that he has for his wedding with Megan Fox. Kelly teased up his plans at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet that was held on Sunday (Monday IST).

Speaking of the wedding plans that he has thought of for Megan Fox, Kelly said, "I don't want to say too much." "It is going to be weird. It is going to be completely out of the box,” said Machine Gun Kelly while speaking at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

Machine Gun Kelly also revealed what his ladylove, Megan Fox, thinks of his idea. "She's a genius. "You know what I'll say? I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in if it's too far," he said.

Megan Fox (36) and her ‘Bloody Valentine’ artist finance, Machine Gun Kelly (32), arrived on the red carpet in chic ensembles. While Megan wore a black David Koma dress with a plunging neckline, Machine Gun Kelly donned a Dolce & Gabbana suit. Kelly also received a nomination in the Top Rock Artist category and was also one of the performers for the BBMA evening.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 12 best and worst dressed celebs of the glided glamour event

Las Vegas has recently seen a couple marrying each other (read Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who had an unofficial wedding at a chapel during the Grammy Awards). Does that mean history will repeat itself once again, this time with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in the picture?

To this, Machine Gun Kelly said that we may have to wait a little longer as the couple is presently focusing on celebrating Megan's birthday. "Well, it's my fiancée's birthday at midnight," MGK said, adding, "so, we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on planet earth."